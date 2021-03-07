Destination Wealth Management Sells 63,462 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,462 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

