Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 47,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

