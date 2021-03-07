Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Hits $6.80 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00012292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $433,765.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,777,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,091,140 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.