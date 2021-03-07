DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.52 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. DEX has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00773329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041428 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

