dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $30.85 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00007333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and $3.31 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,293,043 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

