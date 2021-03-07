Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post sales of $888.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $834.90 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $899.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

