DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

DRH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 2,862,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

