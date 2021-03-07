DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $497,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 34.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $457,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

DRH stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

