Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,027. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,790,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

