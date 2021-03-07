DIGG Price Tops $29,302.99 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. DIGG has a market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,302.99 or 0.56677686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00463217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00068546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.64 or 0.00461581 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,931 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

