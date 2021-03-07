Digital Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $569,287.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $53.76 or 0.00106105 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $727,302.44 and $569,287.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.16 or 0.00470086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00068489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00077034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

