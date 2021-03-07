Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $976,863.67 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 43% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $976,863.67 and $113.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00411433 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

