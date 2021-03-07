DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.92 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and $2.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00418607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.57 or 0.03846854 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

