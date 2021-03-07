Digitalcoin Hits One Day Volume of $447.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 173.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $244,275.25 and approximately $447.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 202.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,689.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.03 or 0.03286751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.00370082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01009121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00408101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00363024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00250388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,071,576 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

