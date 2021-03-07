Digitex City (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

