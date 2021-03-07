Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Hits $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

