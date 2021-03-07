Digitex (DGTX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00790119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

