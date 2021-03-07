Digitex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.