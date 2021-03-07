Digitex Token Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.