Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $55.58 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $55.58 or 0.00107927 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $903,737.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,639 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

