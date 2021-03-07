DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,294.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $328.53 or 0.00642378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $128,294.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 107,282 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

