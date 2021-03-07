Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

