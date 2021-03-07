DMarket Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00790428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00041986 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.