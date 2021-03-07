dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

DMYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DMYD stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

