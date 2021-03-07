DNotes (NOTE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 100.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $67,591.32 and $4,995.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.