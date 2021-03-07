Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

