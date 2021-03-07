Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,242 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

