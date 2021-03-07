Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 214.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dominion Energy worth $107,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

