Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 342,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,512. The stock has a market cap of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

