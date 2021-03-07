Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 342,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,512. The stock has a market cap of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.
In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.