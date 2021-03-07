Donu (DONU) Reaches Market Cap of $127,700.02

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Donu has a total market capitalization of $127,700.02 and approximately $15.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00028662 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00211207 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

