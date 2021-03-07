Donut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $192,449.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $192,449.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00470855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00077136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00457430 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

