DPRating (RATING) Hits Market Capitalization of $512,091.84

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $512,091.84 and approximately $30,711.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.