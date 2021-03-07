DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,984.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $501,340.46 and $29,984.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00793644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

