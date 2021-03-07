Dragon Coins Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $486.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

