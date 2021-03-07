DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.05 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $39.73 million and $14.05 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,670,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,834,579 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

