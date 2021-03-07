DubaiCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7,936.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $7,936.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

