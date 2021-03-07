Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 1,102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

