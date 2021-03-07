Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $92.81 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $92.81 million and $6.96 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00796024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

