Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $91.28 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.