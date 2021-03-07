Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:DY opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

