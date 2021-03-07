Dynamic Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $2,002.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.96 or 0.03327148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00372317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.01012574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00411454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00365916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,317,164 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

