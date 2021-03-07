Dynamite Price Hits $0.37 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Dynamite has a market cap of $138,702.05 and approximately $78,605.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069669 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,394 coins and its circulating supply is 371,557 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.