e-Gulden Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $7.51 million and $465.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00374845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000635 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,879 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,580 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

