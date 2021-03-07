Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 260,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,474. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.