Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $45.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

