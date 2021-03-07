EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE opened at $114.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

