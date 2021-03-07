EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $265,346,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

