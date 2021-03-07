EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of FNV opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

