EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $263.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

