EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.97 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.